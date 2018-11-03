JK Cement Q2 profit at Rs 65 cr

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) JK Cement on Saturday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 64.69 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 93.14 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, JK Cement said in a BSE filing.Total revenue during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,118.61 crore. It was Rs 1,142.05 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.Total expenses stood at Rs 1,037.77 crore.In a separate filing, JK Cement informed that its board has appointed Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. PTI KRH PRS ANUANU