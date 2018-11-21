JK Civil Secretariat to be made plastic free soon

Jammu, Nov 21 (PTI) The Civil Secretariat, the seat of power in Jammu and Kashmir, will be made free of plastic soon, an official said Wednesday.The government will also issue a notification in this regard, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said during an event here to mark World Toilet Day. The day is celebrated on November 19. The estates and hospitality departments and the JKTDC, which organise functions for the government, will also be directed not use plastic bottles or cups during events at the secretariat, he said. During the event, Rural Development Department, Secretary, Sheetal Nanda distributed glass water bottles among advisors to the governor, the chief secretary and other officers at the Secretariat.Officials said an adequate number of water dispensers will be installed to ensure employees do not have to carry plastic water bottles from home.Nanda appealed to all government departments to shun use of plastic during meetings.Single-use plastic likes plastic bottled water, plastic straws and cups are fast becoming the main source of solid waste landfills and dumps that one sees all around," the secretary said.We must use glass jugs and install water dispensers so that an example is set for the public to emulate, Nanda said.PTI AB ANBANB