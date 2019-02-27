'JK Cong condemns air space, ceasefire violation by Pakistan in JK�'

Jammu, Feb 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress Wednesday condemned Pakistan for breaching the Indian air space and resorting to intense shelling along the Line of Control.The party also urged the state administration to take all precautionary and appropriate measures to ensure safety and security of the border population."The entire nation is united and together in the fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and the neighbouring countries attempts to indulge in mischiefs and misadventures against India," J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said in a statement here.Lauding the Indian forces for shooting down a Pakistani fighter jet, he blamed Pakistan for escalating the tension by targeting civilian areas and Army installations through intense shelling and air strikes, which, however, were repulsed effectively by the Indian forces."The Pakistan fighter jets had to make a hasty retreat without causing any loss, while a Pakistani fighter has been shot down by the Indian forces for which our forces deserve all commendation for their bravery," he said.He condemned Pakistan for resorting to intense shelling from across the border all along the LoC and border and intruding into Indian air space in Nowshera-Rajouri sector with an aim to target civilian population and the military installations.Sharma also appreciated the courage and bravery of the border area residents, who, he said, are standing like a rock behind their armed forces and are staying put in their areas."There is no element of panic, but the administration should closely monitor the situation on the International Border and the LoC and take all precautionary and appropriate measures for the safety and security of civilians," he said.Sharma said the entire rank and file of the party is with the armed forces and the border population."India only carried out a non-military, preemptive air strike over the terror camps. The retaliatory action by Pakistan shows its open support to terrorists," he said. PTI TAS AB RAXRAX