JK Cong holds anti-govt protests on 2nd anniversary of demonetization

Jammu, Nov 9 (PTI) The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit took out an anti-government rally and protested near the RBI office here with its leaders courting arrests on the second anniversary of demonetization on Friday.Led by AICC Secretary Sudhir Sharma, over 300 party activists blocked the road and protested near the RBI Office.Raising slogans against the Modi government, they alleged that the "ill advised step" of demonetisation has ruined the economy, job market and affected the country's development.After protesting for around two hours, senior leaders of the Congress and party activists courted arrest and were taken to the police lines in Gandhinagar.Sharma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the note ban exercise to curb terror funding, black money and fake currency, but "nothing has been achieved". According to the RBI, over 99 per cent of the demonetized currency notes have returned to the banks, he said.Former minister Raman Bhalla said the poor and middle class suffered needlessly due to demonetisation.PTI AB GVS