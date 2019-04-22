JK Governor calls for all-out efforts to develop hydropower sector

Jammu, Apr 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Monday said all-out efforts should be made to execute hydropower projects in the state for all-round development of the sector. The governor was chairing the 74th meeting of the board of directors of Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC) at the Raj Bhavan here. There is a hydro potential of 20,000 MW in the state, of which projects of 16,475 MW capacity on Chenab (11,283 MW), Jhelum (3,084 MW), Ravi (500 MW), and Indus (1,608 MW) rivers have already been identified, Malik said. "All-out efforts should be made to execute projects with ruthless efficiency to achieve the desired objectives of all-round development of the hydro power sector in the state", he said. Harnessing the full hydro potential of rivers inthe state will not only meet the demand-supply gap, but also augment the energy supply of other states, he said. While discussing various activities to be taken up under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the governor directed that funds under CSR should be spent judiciously. Hirdesh Kumar Singh, the administrative secretary to the government, Power Development Department gave a presentation on various power projects being implemented by JKSPDC. During 2018-19, JKSPDC generated 5,188.06 million units of energy which generated revenue of Rs 1,406.59 crore. The corporation's annual accounts for 2014-15 and the revenue budget estimates for 2019-20 were approved by the board at the meeting. The board also approved convening the annual general meeting. PTI AB RVKRVK