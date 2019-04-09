JK governor condemns shooting incident at health centre

Jammu, April 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday condemned the killing of an RSS leader and his personal security officer at a health centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar town. The RSS leader and his security guard were killed on Tuesday when a militant opened fire at a health centre in Kishtwar town, prompting authorities to impose curfew and call the army to maintain law and order in the communally sensitive region. In a condolence message, the governor prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families. The governor has directed civil and police administration to review the safety and security of all important installations, establishments and public places and maintain strict vigil to thwart "the nefarious designs of the forces inimical to peace." The governor has appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration. PTI AB INDIND