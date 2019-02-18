JK Governor discusses issues related to law and order

Jammu, Feb 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Monday discussed with his advisors issues relating to effective maintenance of law and order and directed that no anti-social element be allowed to disturb peace in the state.K Vijay Kumar and K K sharma, advisors to the Governor, met him at the Raj Bhavan in the evening and briefed the Governor about the prevailing law and order situation in the aftermath of the recent terror attack in Pulwama district, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said.He said the Governor discussed with advisors issues relating to effective maintenance of law and order and directed them that no anti-social element should be allowed to disturb peace and harmony in the state.He also directed that availability of essential commodities and medicines be ensured by the administration. PTI TAS CK