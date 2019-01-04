JK governor greets people on Gurupurab

Jammu, Jan 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Friday greeted the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. In his message, the governor said Guru Gobind Singh was a warrior and a philosopher-poet who strived for establishing a society based on equality, brotherhood and respect for women. He said the values underlying the teachings of the great Guru should guide our endeavours to establish a just social order. The governor expressed the hope that the auspicious occasion would usher in the state towards peace, progress and prosperity, strengthen the bonds of communal harmony and brotherhood and reinvigorate the valuable traditions which have been the hallmark of the glorious heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. PTI AB AQSAQS