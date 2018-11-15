JK govt amends GP Fund rules, allows withdrawals for pilgrimage

Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir government Thursday ordered amendment of General Provident (GP) Fund rules to incorporate more heads for non-refundable withdrawal by the employees. One-time GP Fund withdrawal shall now also include expenditure on account of training of technical nature or higher studies of children within and outside the state and expenditure on account of pilgrimage within and outside the country, which by religion of the subscriber is obligatory upon himself or herself or a member of his family, an official spokesman said quoting a notification issued by the principal secretary, finance, Navin K Choudhary here. Earlier, such withdrawal was only allowed for building or acquiring house for his or her residence including the cost of the site or reconstructing or making additions or alterations or repairs to a house owned or acquired by a subscriber repaying and outstanding amount on account of loan including the loans under government housing schemes and for marriage of a son or daughter of the subscriber or any other female relation dependent on him or her. PTI TAS MRMR