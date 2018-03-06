scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

JK Govt constitutes APCC for clearance of industrial units

Jammu, Mar 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government today constituted a high-level committee for clearance of medium and large scale industrial units involving investment more than Rs 25 crore in plant and machinery.

"For clearance of Medium and Large Scale Industrial Units involving an investment more than Rs 25 crore in plant and machinery, Government has constituted a State Level Apex Project Clearance Committee (APCC) under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary", an official spokesman said. The committee shall be served by the Department of Industries and Commerce. PTI AB MR MR

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos