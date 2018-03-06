JK Govt constitutes APCC for clearance of industrial units

Jammu, Mar 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government today constituted a high-level committee for clearance of medium and large scale industrial units involving investment more than Rs 25 crore in plant and machinery.

"For clearance of Medium and Large Scale Industrial Units involving an investment more than Rs 25 crore in plant and machinery, Government has constituted a State Level Apex Project Clearance Committee (APCC) under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary", an official spokesman said. The committee shall be served by the Department of Industries and Commerce. PTI AB MR MR