JK govt making concerned efforts to improve biz climate: Min

Jammu, Feb 27 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government is making concerted efforts to improve business climate and its ease of doing business ranking among states, Industries and Commerce Minister Chander Parkash Ganga said today. ?Eighteen departments are set to bring in 372 reforms, out of which 270 have already been cleared and Jammu and Kashmir would soon be listed in the top 15 states in the list of ease of doing business in the country,? Ganga said. Chairing State Annual Session 2017-18 on ease of doing business organised by Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), the minister said enthusiastic support for a Business Action Reform Plan introduced in 2017 by the Centre in collaboration with World Bank has led to state climbing up nine positions among other Indian states in the ease of doing business rankings. ?Jammu and Kashmir is now at 22nd rank, up from its previous 31st position,? he said. Ganga called for a coordinated approach from all quarters to lay out a design for improving ease of doing business in the state. ?Government is committed to providing better job opportunities, facilities for skill development and safe working environment to the established and new entrepreneurs,? he said. Jammu and Kashmir offers a lot of investment opportunities and the government is ready to welcome investors in the state, he said. PTI TAS MR -