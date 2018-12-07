JK govt to conduct survey on needs of women and children during disaster

Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration will conduct a survey to understand the needs of women and children during natural disasters in the state and help in creating a realistic emergency response plan, an official said Friday. State Disaster Management Director Aamir Ali said a capacity gap analysis will help it understand what is needed to focus on the needs and vulnerabilities of women and children during such accidents. The risk profiling will also aid the administration build its capacity, particularly in social sectors to reduce, vulnerability of people during and after any natural disaster, he added. Ali also said while most sections get affected during a disaster, those vulnerable feel a greater impact. Various departments associated with disaster management will be given assistance to outline their strategy and plans to respond to identified humanitarian emergencies affecting children and women, he said. The survey aims to identify the priority needs of children and women and help in crafting a realistic emergency response plan which fill the earlier gaps, proposed response and preparedness interventions, Ali said. The plans will be prepared from the outcome of the surveys and followed up by the disaster management professionals, he said, adding the child-centred disaster risk reduction program will be added to the department's regular disaster management programmes. PTI AB MAZ AAR