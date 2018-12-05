JK Govt to develop network of STPs to save water bodies

Jammu, Dec 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir administration would develop Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) of adequate capacities as a long-term strategy for conservation of water bodies from pollution hazards, and for the restoration of pristine glory of twin capital cities, an official spokesman said Wednesday.The decision to develop the network of STPs was taken during the pre-budget consultation meetings of various departments chaired by principal secretary finance Navin K Choudhary here on Wednesday, the spokesman said.To immediately start with the exercise for these projects, the necessary token money was earmarked for the current financial year and rest will be projected in the next year's budget, he said.He said the STPs would also be developed in all major towns and prominent tourist resorts across the state.Besides, the government will also develop more multitier ultra-modern parking lots in the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu and Katra town in order to ensure efficient traffic management, the spokesman said.While initiating marathon deliberations on the budget proposals of the housing and urban development department for the next financial year, the principal secretary called for prioritizing the above projects and immediately starting work on them.He called for submitting viable projects for up-gradation of civic facilities, street lights, lanes and drains and other important facilities for the people, the spokesman said.He asked for tangible proposals for the beautification of Jammu and Srinagar cities in view of their importance and stressed the need for effective steps to check that no drainage water flows to the main water bodies which pollute the entire environment of these cities.During the discussions of Tourism and Culture, the principal secretary emphasized the need for strengthening the existing infrastructural facilities for the tourists in all prominent tourist destinations to increase the footfall of domestic as well as foreign tourists.He also asked for identification of unexplored tourist destinations, heritage places in all three regions of the state so that these are brought at the tourist map.The principal secretary said tourism is foremost identity and mainstay of state's economy and every possible effort must be made for its promotion.He called upon the tourism secretary to workout prospective proposals for the development of this vital sector and asked for evolving new concepts for the promotion of tourism worldwide and launching a massive publicity campaign in the potential states.He also called for promoting adventure, religious, heritage and eco-tourism for which there is great potential in the state. PTI TAS RCJ