JK Guv asks DCs to reach out to people in Kashmir, address their needs

Jammu, Aug 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has directed Deputy Commissioners in the Kashmir Valley to reach out to the people to take stock of their requirements relating to ration, medicines and other daily needs and address them swiftly, officials said Friday. Malik, who is taking daily updates from his administration about the prevailing scenario in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre revoked the state's special status and divided it into two union territories, reviewed the security situation Thursday night, officials said.He directed Deputy Commissioners of districts in the Valley to depute staff to visiting different localities to take stock of people's requirements relating to ration, medicines and other daily needs and address them swiftly, a Raj Bhawan spokesman said.They have been asked to visit at least 20 families daily and solve their issues, he said. Special vans have been pressed into service for selling essential commodities to people and officers have been asked to keep check on profiteering and other unethical practices by the traders, the spokesperson said.The governor has directed the district administration to reach out to people and enquire about any patients who is in need of urgent medical care. The governor has asked them to make available ambulances to patients who need to be taken to Hospitals. The Deputy Commissioners have been directed to make available telephone helplines at their district headquarters for people who wish to speak to their children outside J&K. Helpline numbers at Srinagar's Deputy Commissioner office are 9419028242 and 9419028251, the spokesman said.Malik also reviewed arrangements for Hajis who will be shortly returning home from annual pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, the spokesman said.The governor was informed about the preparations made by the administration for welcoming Hajis and their families at the Srinagar airport. The Khadim-ul Hujaj accompanying the Hajis from J&K have been informed well in advance about the arrangements for ferrying passengers to their homes, he said, adding the arrangements made have been given wide publicity through electronic media in Saudi Arabia.