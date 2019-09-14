JK guv dubs militants in Kashmir as 'Pak-purchased boys", warns them of dire consequences

Jammu, Sept 14 (PTI) Dubbing militants in Kashmir as "Pak-purchased boys", Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday warned them that they "will soon get killed" if they do not "mend their ways" and stop threatening apple growers against selling their produce outside the Valley."Some Pakistan-purchased boys are roaming around (in the Valley) and threatening to kill orchardists to stop them from selling their fruit to outside markets," said Malik, addressing a gathering after laying foundation for state cancer institute here."I am telling them to mend their ways as I don't know whether the fruit dealers will die or not but there is a guarantee you will soon get killed," said Malik in a stern warning to terrorists.The gubernatorial warning came barely two days after he launched the market intervention scheme, aimed at securing optimum prices to apple growers at a time when normal life continue to remain paralysed in the Valley since the Centre decided on August 5 to revoke the state's special status from October 31.Talking of the irreversibility of the Centre's decision to nullify Art 370 and revoke the J&K's special status, Malik said, "The wheels of history does not go backwards." Describing the developments as an "opportunity" for the state, he said, "The Centre has opened its treasures for the overall development of J&K". Taking a dig at Pakistan premier Imran Khan for asking Pakistan-occupied Kashmir people to wait for his signal to march towards the LoC, Malik said the PoK residents will soon want to become part of India. "We know nobody is going to come here at his (Khan's) instance. But, if we are able to take Jammu and Kashmir to the path of development, which is very much possible, the day is not far when the PoK residents, facing worst situation under the occupation of Pakistan, will race towards us on their own to be part of India," said Malik.Malik also said after construction of Shahpurkandi dam, India will make Pakistan see reasons just by reducing the Ravi waters flow to them."After the completion of the project, we will be in a position to threaten Pakistan just by stopping the inflow of water," he said, referring to the agreement signed between J&K and Punjab for resuming work on Shahpurkandi dam project that would help reduce the quantum of India's share of Ravi waters flowing into Pakistan.Referring to quick signing of the agreement on resumption of work which has been hanging fire for the last 40 years, Malik said, "We did it in just 20 minutes." Those in power in the state were sympathetic to Pakistan and did not allow an agreement to reach out between the two states, he added. The governor, who also e-inaugurated 196 health and wellness centres in the state and released a policy document on roadmap to reducing infant mortality rate to single- digit figure by 2022, said the apples earlier used to sell at Rs three a kilogram but following the market intervention schemes, the fruit is now being sold at Rs 15 a kg.The scheme has been approved by the Department of Agriculture and Cooperation, under the Union Ministry of Agriculture for the current apple harvesting season.Making an appeal to people to take "full advantage" of the opportunity provided by the BJP-led NDA government, he said, "Only a man with bad luck can miss this opportunity." He said the Centre's sincerity can be assessed from the fact that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is sitting today with sarpanches of Jammu and Kashmir and asking them what they want."Even veteran politicians stop breathing before him (Shah). And he is sitting with sarpanches from Jammu and Kashmir," he said. Asking people to put pressure on their elected representatives, including Union minister Jitendra Singh to ensure that their work is done, then governor said over a dozen officials of various Union ministries have already visited Srinagar and Jammu and many more including those from power ministry are coming here in next three days. "We have resolved to ensure round-the-clock power supply to the consumers in Jammu and Srinagar," he said.The governor earlier after inaugurating a government medical college in Kathua district expressed satisfaction with the work done by him as state governor. "A notion in the country is that the governor's job is to just relax, play golf and fulfil your wishes. I have done so much work in the past one year that even an elected government could not do," he said. "When I was assigned the governor's job, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told me to do whatever I can to make Jammu and Kashmir shine. I am here for the time being and my doors are also open," he said, indicating his accessibility and willingness to serve people. PTI TAS RAXRAX