JK Guv pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 150th birth anniversary eve

Srinagar/Jammu, Oct 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his 150th birth anniversary.He described Mahatma Gandhi as a true messenger of peace and a staunch believer of non-violence whose sacrifices and teachings are indelibly imprinted on global conscience.In a message, governor recalled Gandhi's monumental contribution to the prolonged struggle for securing freedom from the British colonial rule, his lifelong campaign against social injustice and racism and his unending pursuit for the establishment of a truly secular and harmonious society.On the occasion Malik recalled Mahatma Gandhi's ideology in promoting 'khadi' across the country which is one of the prominent symbols of India's struggle for Independence and appreciated its growth as a brand which is popular across all the sections of the society and among people of all ages.The governor observed that the most befitting tribute for Father of the Nation would be to reinvigorate and strengthen efforts for ensuring cleanliness of all water bodies, cities, towns and villages and establishing self-governing democratic institutions at grass-root level. He said the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a vital role in bringing behavioural change in people with regard to maintaining cleanliness of their surroundings.