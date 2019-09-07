JK guv pays tribute to NC founder on his death anniversary

Srinagar, Sep 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday recalled National Conference founder and former chief minister Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah's contribution to the nation building and development of the state.Paying rich tribute to the late leader on his death anniversary, Malik, in a message, referred to crucial land reforms pioneered by Abdullah and said it laid the foundation of equitable development of the state. He also accorded high priority to the establishment of health and education facilities, the governor recalled. "The best tribute which could be paid to Sheikh Sahib would be for the people to work with a missionary zeal for strengthening Jammu and Kashmir's deep-rooted secular traditions and the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and amity, for ensuring peace, progress and prosperity in the region," a Raj Bhawan quoted Malik as saying.The 37th death anniversary of Abdullah, who died on September 8, 1982, is being observed on Sunday.The top leadership of National Conference including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah used to visit his graveyard at Naseembagh in the outskirts of the city every year to offer special prayers for him. With most of the NC leaders being under house arrest or detention since scrapping of J&K special status, there is an uncertainty over the prayer function. PTI TAS RAXRAX