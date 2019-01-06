scorecardresearch
JK guv pays tributes to former J-K CM Mufti Sayeed

Jammu, Jan 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday paid tributes to former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on his third death anniversary.In his message, governor described Mufti Sayeed as a visionary political leader who was committed to transform Jammu and Kashmir into a developed and a prosperous state.The governor said he had known Sayeed for a long time and recalled the unyielding attitude of the latter to take on varied challenges in his entire political career and his dedication towards ameliorating the lot of weaker sections of the society. PTI AB ANBANB

