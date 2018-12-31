Jammu, Dec 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Monday promised a high-level probe into the alleged torture of some family members of a militant in the valley as strict orders have been given to the forces not to harass families of terrorists. The governor made the remark a day after former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met a suspected militant's sister, who was allegedly beaten up by Jammu and Kashmir police, and warned of "dangerous consequences" if harassment of militants' families is not stopped."We have no fight with the families of the terrorists and had already passed strict orders to the forces not to indulge in excesses against them. If something like that happened as she (Mehbooba) is claiming, I will certainly order a high-level probe into it, the governor told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.Mehbooba, after meeting the family in south Kashmirs Pulwama district Sunday, tweeted, "Visited Patipora Pulwama where Rubina (whose brother happens to be a militant) was, along with her husband & brother, beaten mercilessly in police custody. The severe nature of her injuries has left her bedridden.""I want to ask the governor if you have a fight with a militant, why are his relatives, especially his sister, beaten? We will not allow this. I want to tell the governor and warn the police as well that if there is another such incident, then there will be dangerous consequences," she had said.Responding to a question about the issue raised by the former chief minister, the governor said, "She will address me because I am the governor of the state. I am not taking her words in a bad taste because she is the daughter of my friend (Mufti Mohammad Sayeed). And the elections are coming so they will talk like this because of their compulsions... On the successful foiling of the Pakistans Border Action Team (BAT) action along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector this morning and killing of two heavily-armed intruders, Malik said, "Those who will try to sneak here to vitiate the atmosphere, will face the same fate. Our forces have a very good coordination and we are getting support from the local populace (to deal with terrorism), he said. Asked about his views on the outgoing year, the governor said, I am looking at 2018 as a great year for varied reasons - the democracy took roots and the elections to panchayats and urban local bodies were held without even a bird getting harmed. Work on languishing projects was started and is going on in full pace. The people understand that development is linked to peace, he said. On the change of guard in Pakistan and the need for dialogue, he said, This is not my issue. It is the issue of New Delhi."Meanwhile, in a statement here this evening, the governor requested political parties to understand the fragile security situation in parts of the state and not to upset this through motivated statements and false allegations.This will only demoralise a hard-working police force, he said. He said the family members of the militant including his sister were questioned in Jammu district based on very specific intelligence inputs."I have been informed that there has been no tearing up of a womans clothes or her being harassed by the police, Malik said.The governor said, I once again reiterate that all police officers and staff will be directed not to harass ladies who happen to be relatives of militants or treat them in any unbecoming manner. Any questioning should be done as per normal practice only in the presence of a lady constable, he said.He said he would also direct Inspector Genral of Police, Kashmir to look into this incident to see whether the woman has been harassed or her clothes have been torn as is being alleged.If necessary, action will be taken against any police staff found acting wrongly, he said. PTI TAS SOM RAXRAX