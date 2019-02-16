JK guv reviews law and order situation, appeals for peace

Jammu, Feb 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday reviewed the law and order situation in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack and appealed to the people to maintain peace and communal harmony so that the forces trying to disrupt the peaceful environment of the state are defeated. Malik was speaking at a high-level meeting convened at Raj Bhavan here to review the present law and order situation in the state in the aftermath of the terror attack which left 40 CRPF personnel dead in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district Thursday, an official spokesman said. He said the governor directed the police to take strict action without mercy against those indulging in any type of violence, arson or rumour mongering irrespective of political and religious affiliation Malik also reviewed the situation of students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in various universities and colleges across the country, the spokesman said. He said the meeting was informed that liaison officers appointed at all major locations were working effectively and coordinating with university authorities and the local police to ensure the safety of the students. Some minor developments happened in Baba Fareed Institute of Technology, Dehradun, Maharishi Markand University, Ambala and Chitkara University, Batti, Himachal Pradesh. In all three places, liaison officers worked with the deans and vice chancellors to ensure safety of the students, the spokesman said. He said the governor directed the liaison officers that they should continue to be in close touch with J&K students and ensure their safety. The governor was informed that the divisional commissioner, Jammu, held a meeting of the Peace Committee here on Friday. In the meeting, all parties universally condemned the unfortunate incidents in the city and agreed to restrain their supporters from indulging in any unlawful behaviour, the spokesman said. Malik asked all political parties and senior political leaders to appeal to people to maintain peace and harmony. He urged them not to pay heed to rumours or misleading information that is being circulated, the spokesman said. The governor appealed to the people to maintain peace and communal harmony so that the forces trying to disrupt the peaceful environs for their petty interests are defeated. "The people of the state have always believed in mutual brotherhood and co-existence throughout the ages," he observed. PTI TAS AQS