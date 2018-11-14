JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 down 41% to Rs 7.81 cr

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) JK Lakshmi Cement on Wednesday reported a 40.96 per cent decline in standalone net profit to Rs 7.81 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, impacted by increase in prices of Pet Coke and diesel.The company had reported a net profit of Rs 13.23 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, JK Lakshmi Cement said in a BSE filing.However, its total income was up 9.62 per cent to Rs 851.44 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 776.65 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal."Net Sales revenue increased only by 10 per cent to Rs 851.44 crore in Jul-Sept 18 against Rs 776.65 crore in Jul-Sept17 due to marginal drop in realisation. Profitability was also impacted by continued increase in the Pet Coke and diesel prices," the company said. Its total expenses was at Rs 854.31 crore as against Rs 774.77 crore, up 10.26 per cent.Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement on Wednesday settled at Rs 266.35 on BSE, down 0.82 per cent. PTI KRH MR