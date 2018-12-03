JK Lakshmipat University Announces Admissions for Pinnacle MBA- India's Most Experiential MBA Programme

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) JAIPUR, India, December 3, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- JK Laksmipat University has announced admissions for the fresh batch of Pinnacle MBA 2019.- The Pinnacle MBA programme has been designed in consultation with Industry with a good blend of academics, industry exposure and personal mentoring by industry professionals. - The founding batch of Pinnacle MBA has set new benchmarks in learning-by-doing education. JK Lakshmipat University has announced admissions open for Pinnacle MBA for the year 2019. Pinnacle MBA is a 2-year full-time, residential, post-graduate degree programme, recognized by UGC, Government of India. The Programme provides an opportunity for students to experience industry in their classroom making them job ready once they complete the program. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654758/JK_Lakshmipat_University_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/792573/JKLU_Pinnacle_MBA.jpg )The University exposes its students to a rigorous industry-oriented curriculum designed by industry stalwarts. With the guidance of industry leaders, learn-by-doing approach in pedagogy and mentorship by highly qualified practitioners, it instils the students with 360 experiential learning to undertake the challenges of the professional environment. Students are encouraged to go beyond books and get accepted by the global corporate fraternity, transforming them into leaders of tomorrow. At JKLU, they don't just teach - they bring industry into the classroom. It has a good blend of Management Studies, Personal Growth and Liberal Arts and sciences into its curriculum.The University believes that every individual should be given the opportunity to develop personally as well as professionally, in domain of their choice. The programme also offers optional certification from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, USA. The programme stands outs from the conventional education with a pedagogy that focuses on experiential learning, focused mentorship, multidisciplinary learning, and personal leadership.The ongoing batch of the Pinnacle MBA finds the experience to be one of the most educating and refreshing experiences of their lifetime. While the students get to work hands-on with the experts from the industry, they also get opportunity to work and explore potential in various fields of their interest. "We are always engaged in different types of activities and each activity gives us a lesson to learn and apply in future. We also get chances to explore ourselves as much as we can," says Vishal Dutt, a student of the ongoing batch of Pinnacle MBA.The country today needs a new generation of professionals who can efficiently play a key role in moving the development forward, and JKLU is ideally placed to do this. JKLU aims to create future ready professionals, and not just job-ready graduates. Hence, it has not only reimagined the management sphere, but has also reinvented it to suit the needs of the changing trends of the industry.Elgibility and Admissions process Graduates and students appearing for final year with minimum 50% marks may apply. Additionally, they must have appeared in CAT/MAT/ATMA/XAT/CMAT or any other national level entrance test. Else, they will have to appear in the JLKU Management Entrance (MET) to qualify for the programme. Further details are available on the University's website: http://www.jklu.edu.in.About JKLU Established in 2011, JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU), located in historic city of Jaipur, is part of well-known and widely respected JK group. JKLU's philosophy is grounded in making students ready for not just a job but for their life. It aspires to be India's most innovative higher educational institution focused on a new-age experiential project-based pedagogy. In 2019, the University shall be offering cutting-edge UG programmes in B Tech, B Design, BBA and PG programmes in M Tech, Pinnacle MBA, and PhD.Source: JK Lakshmipat University PWRPWR