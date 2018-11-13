JK: Madhav asks BJP councillors to show result on ground on development front

Jammu, Nov 13 (PTI) BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday assured the newly elected party councillors from Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) of "free-flow" of central funds for development works and asked them to have zero tolerance for corruption.The BJP leader met the councillors at the party headquarters and said despite boycott of urban local bodies elections by some parties, the BJP's efforts have yielded result and the elections have opened the gateway for central funds to the state for development projects. The free flow of funds will start an era of unprecedented development in the state, Madhav said.He advised the councillors to work with dedication and asked them to have zero tolerance for corruption.This is an opportunity... your efforts must yield result on the ground with unparallel development in Jammu, he said. Madhav asked the councillors to study the BJP-governed corporations and committees where the party has tasted consecutive victories.Earlier in the day, Madhav along with Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Minister of State in Prime Ministers Office Jitendra Singh and state BJP president Ravinder Raina visited the families of a party leader and his brother who were gunned down in Kishtwar district early this month.They expressed their condolences to the bereaved families of state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar and handed over Rs five lakh each to both the families, a BJP spokesman said.The Parihar brothers were killed by gunmen outside their home in the town on November 1. "The state government will also provide relief of Rs five lakh each to both the bereaved families.The families were also handed over two job orders," the spokesman said. PTI TAS RT