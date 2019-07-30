JK: Mehbooba trying forge united approach of parties, holds talks with arch rivals

Srinagar, Jul 30 (PTI) Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP patron Mehbooba Mufti is trying to forge a united approach of parties in the wake of recent developments in the state and has held talks with arch rivals National Conference as well as People's Conference and CPI-M.National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said that the PDP leader had spoken to him and he would convene an all party meeting after his return to Kashmir from Delhi."Yes, she spoke to me yesterday (Monday) about an all party meeting. I will convene it once I reach Srinagar," Abdullah told PTI over phone.Mehbooba took to Twitter saying she had spoken to People's Conference leaders Sajad Gani Lone and Imran Ansari in this regard."Spoke to heads of J&K mainstream parties including my former colleagues @sajadlone & @imranrezaansari regarding emerging developments in the state. There is a growing consensus that the present situation demands recalibration of response & a united approach," she said.Mehbooba had Monday asked Farooq Abdullah to convene an all-party meeting."In light of recent developments that have caused a sense of panic amongst people in J&K, I've requested Dr Farooq Abdullah sahab to convene an all party meeting. Need of the hour is to come together & forge a united response. We the people of Kashmir need to stand up as one," she tweeted.The political affairs committee of People's Conference headed by Lone met to discuss and deliberate on party's future strategy in wake of the recent political developments suggesting a threat to the special identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."There is as yet no clear evidence (of any changes to special status of the state), the need of the hour is not to be off guard," a People's Conference leader said.He said the party was unanimous and unambiguous in its assertion that special provisions are irreversible and sacred for the people of Kashmir."The party made an appeal to all those parties who believe in the defence of these special provisions to refrain from making attacks against each other at least for the duration when present political conditions are mired in suspense. Politics gives us enough opportunities to attack each other and there is enough ammunition with all of us to use against each other," he added.CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami asked the governor's administration to clear confusion over the government orders which have deepened uncertainty in Kashmir in the last few days."The governor needs to clarify whether it is a rumour that 100 companies of additional companies of paramilitary forces are being deployed in Kashmir? One of his Advisor is saying 'the deployment was a deliberate and calculated response to the need of security grid,' while the governor says the 'government' orders being circulated on social media in Kashmir from past few days were invalid," he said.Meanwhile, Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday sought to put to rest speculation that a "major development" was likely in the state, saying "everything is fine, everything is normal". He disowned as invalid government orders that had generated panic in recent days.A spate of government orders including one which spoke of prolonged law and order situation, had generated widespread speculation that the Centre was planning to abrogate Article 35-A which provides exclusive rights to immoveable property and government jobs only to natives of Jammu and Kashmir.Dismissing the speculation, the governor said "Koi valid order nahi hai jo dikhayi diya gaya hai (There are no valid orders that are in circulation on social media)". PTI MIJ SKL ZMN