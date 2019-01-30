JK mulling emergency centres at all districts to tackle eventualities

Jammu, Jan 30 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Governor's administration is mulling setting up Emergency Operation Centres at all district headquarters to tackle eventualities.The information was revealed by Secretary Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), Farooq Ahmad Shah, here Tuesday while chairing a meeting convened to discuss the construction of these centres. The Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs) will have the latest equipment so that the common people benefit from it in case of any eventuality, he said.The secretary said Jammu and Kashmir is vulnerable to different kinds of natural calamities and EOCs will play a pivotal role in combating them. The EOCs assume great significance in the protection of life and property in the wake of eventualities, Shah said.He also directed officers to prepare an action plan and detail project reports in coordination with respective district administrations immediately for the construction of the EOCs.Shah also asked them to ensure proper communication systems to facilitate rescue operations and equip the centres with satellite phone facilities so that contact can be established with all field functionaries.The meeting was attended by officers of the Disaster Management Department. PTI AB ANBANB