JK police, BSF chiefs take stock of security scenario in South Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbagh Singh and BSF Director General Rajnikant Mishra on Saturday visited south Kashmir, considered hotbed of militancy in the state, and took stock of the security scenario there.After a first-hand assessment of the security situation, they expressed satisfaction over the relative peace in the region and while praising the collective efforts of the police and all security personnel in containing the situation, expressed their resolve to continue the fight against terrorism, said an official spokesperson.After visiting various places in south Kashmir, comprising four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama, the two top brass chaired a high-level security meeting in Anantnag, where they were further briefed about the security scenario in the region, the spokesperson added, in a statement."They were briefed that overall security scenario of the range is under control and all the measures have been taken to ensure law and order is maintained," the spokesman said. He added that the DG BSF and DGP praised the collective efforts of police and other security forces in maintaining peace and order in the four districts. They said all officers and jawans are doing a commendable job in the fight against militancy and the efforts will continue with enhanced coordination among the forces, the spokesman said.The DGP said he has visited all the regions of the state in past two weeks and it was very encouraging to note that the measures taken have borne good results. He, however, said there is a need to maintain and strengthen the security grids in all the districts. Referring to the cordon and search operations against terrorists, Singh said the action against them would continue. He directed officers to maintain close liaison with public and solve their grievances.The DGP said that effective action has been taken against the rumour mongers too.He impressed upon the jurisdictional officers to keep a check on the elements inimical to the law and order, the spokesman said.The DGP also urged upon the field officers to see the requirements of the newly inducted Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) are fulfilled and all possible help is extended to provide them with reasonable working conditions. The DGP also appreciated the people-friendly conduct of security forces in most of the places and insisted that the same must continue. "Extending helping hand to people whosoever needed it shall be appreciated," he said adding, "we are there to see that the genuine day-to-day issues and requirements of the people are not seriously affected even when some restrictions are in place." The meeting in Anantnag was attended by senior officers including Inspector General of BSF Abinav Kumar, DIG (South Kashmir) Atul Goel, DIG (CRPF) Kulgam Dileep Ambesh, DIG CRPF (Anantnag) Mohsin Shadeedi, DIG CRPF (Awantipora) B S Negi, SSP (Anantnag) Altaf Khan, SSP (Kulgam) Gurinderpal Singh, SSP (Awantipora) Tahir Saleem and other senior officers, the spokesman said.