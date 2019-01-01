JK police chief reviews security scenario in valley

Srinagar, Jan 1 (PTI) Police have succeeded in instilling a sense of security among people and bringing peace in the state despite facing tough challenges, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said Tuesday. The police chief made the remark after reviewing the security situation in Srinagar and Pulwama districts.Singh along with Kashmir IGP S P Pani visited Pulwama where he reviewed the security scenario of the district and met police 'jawans' and officers, a police spokesperson said.Addressing the police personnel, the DGP stressed upon them to improve their proficiency and win more and more public confidence. Reiterating that safety of human lives and public property has remained among top priorities of the force, Singh said the police, despite facing tough challenges, have succeeded in creating a sense of security among the public.The DGP said with the active cooperation of the people, the force has succeeded in bringing peace and it is our endeavour to preserve it at all levels. Singh also heard the police personnel's grievances and assured them that their genuine problems would be looked into on priority.The DGP later chaired a security review meeting of the Kashmir Police Control Room officers here. The meeting was attended by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Munir Ahmad Khan besides IGP Kashmir, range deputy inspector generals, district senior superintendents of police and SSP, PCR Kashmir, the spokesman said.He added that while reviewing the security measures, the DGP urged police officers to adopt a highly dedicated and professional approach in dealing with crimes and generate a social impact for the betterment of society.Appreciating the role of police force in tackling law and order and other challenges on the ground, the DGP also complimented the police force for all its "good work" done in past, including the successful conduct of panchayat and urban local bodies elections, which has won appreciation for J&K Police, he said. Reiterating the resolve of J&K police to fight against all social evils, the DGP asked the officers to act strictly against drug peddlers to curb the problem of drug abuse. He also insisted to have commitment of highest order in curbing social crimes. PTI SSB RAXRAX