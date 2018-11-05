JK Police rescues 3 trapped in heavy snow

Jammu, Nov 5 (PTI) The police Monday rescued three people, who were trapped since the last four days, in six to seven feet heavy snow in high altitude Bani area of Jammu and Kashmir, official said. Duggan police post in-charge Naresh Kumar along with local youths launched an operation and rescued Rakesh Sharma, Ganesh Sharma and Bishav of Mahanpur from Noknali Mata area, police said. PTI AB MAZ SRY