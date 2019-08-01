JK police reunites missing Bihar native to family

Jammu, Aug 1 (PTI) A 40-year-old Bihar native of unsound mind has been reunited by the Jammu police with his family members in the eastern state, officials said Thursday.Identified as Sumankar Jha, son of Majouma Jha of Samastipur in Bihar, the man had been separated from his family over two years ago, said police.Jha was spotted by a police team while roaming Manda Naka in the city on Sunday.On being accosted, he was found mentally unstable, following which the police team took him to Panjtirthi police post in the city.After strenuous efforts, the police was able to find that he belonged to Samastipur, said police, adding his family members were subsequently contacted. On being informed, the man's brother reached Jammu and took him back home, said police, adding that his brother said the man had been missing for the last two years.PTI AB RAXRAX