JK Police to set up web-based Inventory Management System

Jammu, May 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police will set up a web-based Inventory Management System (IMS) for procurement, warehousing, allotment and weapons and equipment management in the state, officials said. The police headquarter has floated a notice inviting tender (NIT) seeking bids from vendors for the IMS. "E-tenders have been invited from reputed vendors and firms for survey, preparation, customization, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of web-based IMS," Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Provision and Transport, Mubassir Latifi said in the NIT on Saturday. He said the system would be completely automated, user friendly and available from a dedicated cloud server 24X7, adding it will work on a wide range of browsers, operating systems and devices. Latifi said the IMS should have live tracking features for allotted stores and end management services for weapons and equipment. The J&K Police emphasised that its data is highly sensitive and must be handled accordingly at all times. "Appropriate highest standards of data encryption and cyber security protocols must be built into the system and the server, whether physical or cloud it must be secure", Latifi said. The IMS must be developed in two months, he said. Two primary stores located in Jammu and Srinagar, besides the 125 districts and battalion level stores and the sub-stores should be connected on the IMS, the officer added. PTI AB ADCK