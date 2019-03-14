JK police unites two missing girls with families

Jammu, Mar 14 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir police Thursday reunited two missing girls with their families in Samba district, an official said.The girls had gone missing on October 29 and November 4 last year respectively and were traced in Vijaypur, he said.After completion of legal formalities they were united with their families, the official said.Meanwhile, a man booked under serious charges and absconding for eight years have been arrested following a raid in Rajouri town, a police spokesperson said.Khadim Hussain was wanted a case registered against him under various sections of the Ranbir Penal code including 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), he said. PTI TAS AD AD NSDNSD