JK situation normal but restrictions for few more days as precaution: BJP MP Bidhuri

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said on Sunday that situation was returning to normal in Jammu and Kashmir but restrictions imposed in the state after revocation of its special status would continue for a few more days as a matter of caution to ensure separatists or terrorists do not create any problem there.The South Delhi MP said it was not the time to be overconfident on situation getting normal in J&K and therefore, the restrictions on internet and telephone services would continue for some more days.He said majority of J&K population was happy with the decision to abrogate provision of Article 370 as it means that they will get benefit of several central government schemes and laws which were earlier not applicable to the state.Bidhuri was addressing at a press conference at his residence here with regard to the benefits for the people of J&K after the Article 370 move. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all his party MPs to spread the message in their respective constituencies about the benefits for the people of J&K after provisions of Article 370 were abrogated.He further said that the people of the state-turned-Union Territory were deprived of the benefits of the social and economic measures of the Central government which the rest of the country was enjoying, and this point was allegedly being used by "three family-run political parties" to create problems there.Bidhuri said that subsequent to the Article 370 decision, legislations such as Right to Information Act and Right to Education Act, and schemes like Ayushman Bharat would be applicable in J&K.