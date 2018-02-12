JK Tyre Q3 net profit dips 87% to Rs 11 crore

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Tyre manufacturer JK Tyre & Industries today said its consolidated net profit declined by 86.9 per cent at Rs 11.32 crore for the third quarter ended December 2017.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 86.46 crore for the same period of previous fiscal.

Total income of the company, however, increased to Rs 2,135.40 crore for the third quarter as against Rs 1,991.95 crore in the same period of previous financial year, JK Tyre said in a statement.

"A labour restructuring was successfully completed at Tornel, Mexico, which impacted the operations during the quarter, however, will give rich dividends in the coming period," JK Tyre & Industries Chairman & Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said.

The imposition of much awaited anti-dumping duty on cheap Chinese truck/bus radial tyres is indeed a welcome step and will further help enhancing volumes, he added.

Shares of the company today ended 7.6 per cent up at Rs 190.35 on the BSE.