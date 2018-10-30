JK Tyre shares soar over 8% post robust Q2 results

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Shares of JK Tyre & Industries Tuesday rose sharply by more than 8 per cent buoyed by the company posting over four-fold increase in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30. The stock climbed 7.95 per cent to settle at Rs 105.90 on BSE. Intra-day, it soared 12.13 per cent to Rs 110. On NSE, shares of the company jumped 8.17 per cent to close at Rs 106.50. JK Tyre & Industries Tuesday posted over four-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 46 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 10 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal. Net sales rose 23 per cent to Rs 2,548 crore for the second quarter, as against Rs 2,068 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, JK Tyre & Industries said in a statement. PTI SUM SHW ANUANU