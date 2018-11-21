JKCS calls for constituting special cells in engineering dept

/RJammu, Nov 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam called for creation of special cells in various engineering departments for formulation and monitoring of projects in the state.He asked officers of public works, PHE and Irrigation and Flood Control departments for creating special cells preparation of detailed project reports (DPR) to expedite processing time for clearance of projects in these key sectors.Chairing a high-level meeting to review the progress on implementation of projects, the chief secretary said that the special cells would also examine the DPRs and monitor the progress of a large number of projects now being undertaken in these departments.Subrahmanyam said these engineering departments are facing manpower constraints and are burdened with a large number of projects.As a result, the preparation of DPRs itself takes considerable time, he said, adding that the DPRs prepared by these special cells would follow the prescribed route for their approval.He directed that the proposed special cells could be manned by hiring of retired chief engineers, superintending engineers, executive engineers, among others, known for their efficiency and integrity. PTI AB KJKJ