J'khand CM greets PM on birthday

Ranchi, Sep 17 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.In a tweet, Das wished Modi on behalf of the 3.25 crore people of Jharkhand."May you live long, serve the country. This is the desire of every Indian," he said.Prime Minister Modi turned 69 on Tuesday and spent his birthday in his home state of Gujarat offering prayers to goddess Narmada at the Sardar Sarovar dam filled to capacity for the first time, visiting the Statue of Unity and sharing a meal with his nonagenarian mother.