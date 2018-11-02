J'khand HC quashes CBI court's summons against 2 accused in fodder scam

Ranchi, Nov 2 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court Friday quashed the summons issued by a special CBI court in a fodder scam case against a serving IAS officer and a former IPS officer. The court of Justice Apresh Kumar Singh said it was not justified to take cognizance in the matter without the approval of the prosecution as it quashed the summons against IAS officer Sukhdev Singh and former Bihar DGP D P Ojha. Alongside, there is no evidence that the court could use section 319 of the CrPC against them, the bench observed. Earlier, during hearing, Singh's advocate Rahul Kumar had said that his client was deputy commissioner of Deoghar between June 22, 1993 and August 1994 while the fodder scam took place between 1991 and 1993. Singh and Ojha had challenged the summons issued last year by the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in connection with a fodder scam case under the Prevention of Corruption Act even as there was no approval for prosecution. Singh is the additional chief secretary in the finance department of Jharkhand government. PTI CORR PVR SBN RHL