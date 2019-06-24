J'khand man beaten and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' dies, police forms SIT

(Eds: Adding details) Seraikela-Kharsawan (J'khand), Jun 24 (PTI) A 24-year-old man, who was allegedly beaten for hours on suspicion of stealing a motorcycle and is seen in a purported video being forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman", died four days later, police said on Monday. A Special Investigation Team has been set up to look into the death of Tabrez Ansari, who was declared brought dead to the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur on June 22, Saturday, police said. The recently married Ansari was rushed to the Saraikela Sadar (district) Hospital after he complained of uneasiness on June 21, three days after he was tied to a pole and beaten with sticks through the night of June 18. On June 22, he was referred to the Tata Hospital in Jamshedpur. "We have formed an SIT to probe into the matter... and it has already conducted raids in the area on Sunday night," Superintendent of Police Karthik S said. Asked about the purported video of the incident, which is being circulated widely on social media and in which a mob is heard forcing Ansari to chant the slogans, Karthik S said a case has been lodged against an accused for inciting "communal sentiments". "Papu Mandal has been arrested and an inquiry into the incident is on," the SP added. Further details of the incident will be disclosed at a media briefing later in the day, he said.Ansari's assault took place on June 18 when he was returning here from Jamshedpur, about 30 km from here, with two friends. Some villagers caught them and accused them of stealing a motorcycle at Dhatkidih village in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, police officials said. Though Ansari's friends managed to escape, he was tied to a pole and beaten up with sticks through the night, they said. He was then handed over to police by the villagers, the SP said. Ansari's wife has filed a complaint in which she has named several people, a police officer said. "The police should have taken him to a hospital, instead of arresting and sending him to jail," Shaista Praveen, who recently got married to Ansari, said in her complaint. PTI CORR PVR MM RBT ANB MINMIN