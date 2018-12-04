J'khand minor girls sold off by parents, probe ordered

Jamshedpur, Dec 3 (PTI) The West Singhbhum district administration ordered a probe into the alleged selling of two minor girls by their parents three years ago after the incident came to light on Monday. The incident allegedly happened at Toranghatu village in Jagannathpur sub-division of the district. A section of the media Monday reported that a poverty striken tribal couple had sold off their two daughters, both minors, for Rs 1,500 each to a brick kiln owner of Howrah in West Bengal. "Though it is a three-year-old case, the incident came to our notice after a section of the media reported it on Monday," an official of the district administration said. The block development officer (BDO) concerned and the police have been sent to probe the incident and submit a report soon, the Sub-Divisional Officer of Jagannathpur, Smrita Kumari, said. "I have also asked the Child Welfare Committee to probe the incident to find out the truth," she said, adding necessary action will be taken against the culprits on the basis of the findings. PTI BS SBN NN RHL