JKLF chairman Malik detained on Panchayat poll eve

Srinagar, Nov 19 (PTI) Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik was detained Monday ahead of the second phase of the ongoing panchayat elections in the state. Malik was taken into custody from the JKLF headquarters in Abi Guzar area of the city here, a JKLF spokesman said.The police raided JKLF office this afternoon and took Malik into custody, he said.He said the JKLF chairman was detained in connection with the so-called panchayat elections.The second phase of the nine-phase polls is being conducted Tuesday. Malik and other separatists Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have called for a boycott of the polls.