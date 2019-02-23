scorecardresearch
JKLF chief Yaseen Malik detained in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 22 (PTI) JKLF chief Yaseen Malik was detained Friday night amid indications of a wider crackdown on separatists in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.Police and paramilitary forces have been put on high alert but there was no confirmation about any more detentions.The action comes eight days after an audacious terror attack on a convoy in Pulwama district in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. PTI SKL AAR

