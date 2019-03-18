scorecardresearch
JKNPP announces two candidates for LS seats in Kashmir

Jammu, March 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) Monday announced two candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Kashmir region. Jahangir Ahmed Khan will contest from Baramulla constituency and Abdul Rashid Ganie from Srinagar constituency, a party spokesman said. The candidates were approved by the parliamentary board of JKNPP. The candidate for the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat will be announced soon, he added. PTI AB INDIND

