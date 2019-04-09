JKNPP criticises governor administration for withdrawing security of its leaders

Jammu, Apr 9 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party Tuesday said the Governor administration's decision to withdraw and downgrade security of its top leaders, including five candidates who are fighting the Lok Sabha polls, was against the democratic norms. The JPNPP alleged that the move has put a break on the free movement of the leaders in the region, especially in the valley."The security has been completely withdrawn from various Kashmir-based leaders of the party, including vice president Masood Andrabi, general secretary Maqbool Malik, provincial president Farooq Ahmad Dar and district president Ganderbal and party candidate from Srinagar Abdul Rashid Ganai," a spokesperson of the JKNPP said.He said the security cover provided to Bhim Singh, the party patron and a candidate from Jammu seat, was downgraded from "Z category"."The JKNPP is one of the oldest registered regional parties in the state and withdrawing or downgrading the security of its leaders at the time of elections is against the democratic norms," the spokesperson said. PTI TAS AB DPB