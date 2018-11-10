JKNPP delegation meets Guv in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 10 (PTI) A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) Saturday met governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here and sought his intervention in relocation of families affected by floods in Udhampur district four years ago. The five-member delegation led by JKNPP patron Bhim Singh urged the Governor to expedite allotment of land for constructing houses, as assured, to relocate identified families of village Saddalin in Udhampur district which were victims of floods of September 2014 and were exposed to risks of landslides and flash floods, an official spokesperson said. The Governor assured the group expeditious examination of their demands and addressing of their concerns, the official said.The group also apprised the Governor about various issues related to ensuring development and normalcy in the state, the official added. Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor, Jammu University, Manoj K Dhar too met Malik at Raj Bhavan and briefed him about various important academic and administrative matters relating to the functioning of the varsity and the initiatives taken in the past months. This was the first meeting of Dhar with the Governor-- the chancellor of the university-- after he took over as the Vice Chancellor earlier this year, the spokesperson said.Dhar informed Malik about the establishment of the Technology Business Incubation Centre in the university to promote entrepreneurship among youth and about the ongoing co-curricular activities to celebrate the Golden Jubilee year of the establishment of the university in October 2019, he said.The Governor emphasised on strengthening the capabilities of the university to make it a centre of excellence in teaching, learning, research and extracurricular activities, the official said. PTI TAS RHL