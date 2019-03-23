JKNPP patron Bhim Singh to contest LS polls from Jammu

Jammu, Mar 23 (PTI) Veteran politician and chief patron Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) Bhim Singh will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Jammu parliamentary constituency which is going to polls in the first phase on April 11. The decision to field 77-year-old leader from Jammu parliamentary constituency was taken at a meeting of senior party leaders after days of hectic deliberations, a spokesman of the JKNPP said. He said Singh would file nomination papers before the returning officer at Jammu on Monday, the last day for the filing of nomination papers for the constituency. The spokesman said the candidate for UdhampurDoda parliamentary constituency, which is going to polls in the second phase on April 18, will be announced on Monday. Earlier on Wednesday, Singh had announced that his party would contest all the six Lok Sabha seats in the state. Born on August 17, 1941, Singh had founded the JKNPP in 1982 after parting ways with the Congress. He nominated his nephew, Harsh Dev Singh, as party chairman in 2012 after holding the post for over 30 years. He had served as an MLA from 1977 to 1987, MLC from 2003 to 2008 and had also won a bypoll from Udhampur parliamentary constituency in 1988. PTI TAS AQS