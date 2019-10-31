JKNPP protests in Jammu as state is bifurcated into UTs

Jammu, Oct 31 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) held protests here on Thursday against the "downgrading" of Jammu and Kashmir from a state to a Union territory (UT).Stepping into the record books as the first lieutenant governors of two new Union territories, G C Murmu was sworn in as lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir and R K Mathur of Ladakh. The Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, have been carved out of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance with the government's August 5 decision to revoke the special status of the state under Article 370 and bifurcate it into two UTs.Led by JKNPP chairman Harsh Dev Singh, activists assembled in the city and held demonstrations against the downsizing of the state into Union territories, saying the move is a cruel joke played on the people of Jammu and Kashmir.The protesters raised anti-government slogans and threatened to hold demonstrations in Srinagar and Delhi as well. They also carried placards that read "LT. Governor Go Back! Go back!" and "Down with Hitler Raaj"."It is a cruel joke with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The way the state was downgraded, it is a disrespect to the people," Singh told reporters here.It has happened under the BJP's rule and the status of a Union Territory is not acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he said."It is deceiving the people. You have downgraded the political system of Jammu and Kashmir. We will hold protests in Jammu, Srinagar and Delhi," Singh added. PTI AB IJT