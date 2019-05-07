JKNPP seeks action against BJP leaders in Ladakh

Jammu, May 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party Monday expressed shock over the allegations levelled by the Leh Press Club against BJP leaders for trying to bribe journalists to influence the parliamentary elections. On Saturday, the Press Club Leh had accused the BJP of trying to bribe its members by offering "envelops filled with money", a charge denied by the party which said the allegations were "politically motivated". "The report of saffron leaders offering bribe to the media ahead of polls is a brazen contravention of the Model Code of Conduct, hence the candidature of the BJP contestant should be immediately cancelled," NPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh told reporters here. Lauding the journalists for their exemplary honesty and professional ethics, he exhorted the Election Commission to take serious cognisance of the case. Drawing the EC's attention to the incident of a truck carrying cash catching fire in south Kashmir last month, Singh demanded a high level probe into it. PTI TAS AAR