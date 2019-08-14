JKPCC criticizes 'house arrest' of its senior leader in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday strongly criticized the continued house arrest of its vice president Raman Bhalla and some other mainstream leaders in Jammu. JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma criticised the arrest, saying the action was "without any legal or political and justification". He said it is "totally vindictive and discriminatory attitude" of the government and is based on political considerations. "If this is the situation in Jammu city where over half a dozen opposition leaders have been detained for the simple reason that they belong to the pro-India, opposition parties, it reflects the government's mindset and state of affairs," he added. PTI AB RAXRAX