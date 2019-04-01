JKPCC president says no power can revoke Article 370, 35-A

Srinagar, Apr 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president G A Mir Monday said no power can revoke Articles 370 and 35-A of the Constitution and the provisions were a bridge between the people of the state and the Union of India.Mir was reacting to the reported remarks of BJP president Amit Shah underscoring his party's commitment to abrogating theses special provisions. Asked about what the Narendra Modi government had done to meet the BJP's promise to repeal Articles 370 and 35-A, Shah had told a news channel on Sunday that his party remains firm on its commitment, but cited lack of majority in the Rajya Sabha as the reason behind not fulfilling it so far.Mir, the chief of the Congress's state unit, said, "This is just an election 'jumla' (jingoism) and people of the country are not giving them mandate again and so. It is their desperation."He said the constitutional provision was a strong bridge between Jammu and Kashmir and the Union of India."No power in the world can revoke Article 370 and Article 35-A," Mir told reporters here. The JKPCC chief said the BJP knows the sensitivity of the issue and that is why it has not touched these constitutional provisions in the last five years of its rule at the Centre. On Sunday, Shah had added that his party is likely to be in a majority in the Upper House by 2020.Abrogating Article 370 has long been one of the core BJP promises. It grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament's power to make laws concerning the state.Article 35-A empowers the state assembly to define "permanent residents" for bestowing special rights and privileges to them. PTI SSB DPBDPBDPB