JKSSB selects candidates for over 2,000 posts of teachers

Jammu, Feb 24 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has selected candidates for over 2,000 posts of teachers in 14 districts -- 10 in Kashmir Valley and four in Jammu, an official said Sunday. The board also accorded approval to the inclusion of over 1,000 candidates in waiting lists against these selections, JKSSB PRO Malik Suhail said in a statement issued here. The selections of teachers have been approved in three disciplines of General Line, Science/Math and Urdu, he said. The official said these selections were confronted with many issues, which included massive litigations, unmentioned degrees in online application forms, a huge number of claims and counter claims made by the candidates. "The board sorted out these issues in consultation with the General Administration Department and the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and disposed of 387 representations and claims of the candidates and cleared the selections accordingly," he said. The candidates have been selected for 2154 posts of teachers in Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Shopian and Srinagar districts in the Valley, and Samba, Udhampur, Reasi and Rajouri districts in Jammu. The official said to benefit maximum number of candidates, the board decided to issue selections of a particular district cadre in all the three disciplines simultaneously to obviate the chances of any candidate joining more than one post. "In the interest of such candidates, it was also decided to request the School Education Department to consider issuance of formal appointment orders in respect of selected candidates," he said. The PRO said these selections also witnessed huge litigations and till date nearly 30 court cases have come to fore and appropriate action has been taken in such cases. "The board has already filed five LPAs in the matter, and applications for modification of interim orders of the courts in another five cases, along with objections have also been filed," he said. The details of candidates would be uploaded on the official website of the board from Monday, he added.